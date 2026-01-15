US deploys aircraft carriers to Middle East

The United States has begun deploying military equipment to the Middle East amid reports of a possible US attack on Iran over its brutal crackdown on protests, NewsNation journalist Kelly Meyer reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the source, Washington has begun moving an aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM). “This will take about a week“, Meyer added.

US President Donald Trump has suggested US intervention if the protests in Iran, which have been ongoing since late December, are suppressed by force. He also did not rule out military strikes. Reuters reported on January 14 that Washington could attack Iran within 24 hours. Against this backdrop, Iran closed its airspace on the night of January 15.

In late December, a few days before the mass protests began, Israel contacted Iran through Russia, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Israel promised not to attack first. Iran responded through a Russian communication channel that it would refrain from a preemptive strike, the newspaper's sources reported.

Iranian officials welcomed Israel's actions but remained concerned about the United States. They believed that even if Tel Aviv was sincere, the United States could strike Iran in coordination with Israel while Israeli forces were attacking the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Israeli TV channel Kan, citing diplomatic sources, reported in early January that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had asked him to convey to Tehran the message that Israel had no intention of attacking Iran. Kan linked this to an attempt to prevent a scenario in which Iran, believing that an attack by Israel was inevitable, would strike first.