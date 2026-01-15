In the dark and cold! Emergency power outages are in effect in several regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outages were introduced in several regions of Ukraine on the morning of January 15 due to the difficult situation in the energy system after Russian shelling, UNIAN reports.

In the Poltava region, emergency power outages have been in effect since 8:00 a.m. and affect the city of Poltava and other settlements in the region. "Poltavaoblenergo" indicated that the measure was imposed due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

From the same hour, emergency power outages were also introduced in the Sumy region. "Sumioblenergo" specified that the decision was made on the orders of NEK "Ukrenergo", after damage to the energy system as a result of shelling.

Emergency shutdowns continue in Kiev, as well as in parts of the Kiev region. The Ministry of Energy does not even indicate approximate terms for the restoration of hourly schedules. DTEK "Kiev Regional Power Grids" announced that emergency shutdowns remain in effect in the Brovary and Boryspil regions.

In the Odessa region on January 15, the introduction of so-called network restrictions is also possible. DTEK "Odessa Power Grids" explained that these were forced emergency shutdowns in order to prevent more serious damage to the system.

Later it became clear that emergency shutdowns were also introduced in the Chernihiv region on the instructions of NEK "Ukrenergo", reported "Chernigovoblenergo". In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the schedules for planned shutdowns are temporarily not applied, and in the Dnipro and the region, emergency shutdowns have been introduced on the orders of the electricity transmission network operator.

In January, Russia significantly intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Recently, the largest thermal power plants in the capital - TPP-5 and TPP-6 - were attacked, which temporarily left about half of Kiev without heating in conditions of severe frost. According to energy companies, about 400 residential buildings in the capital are still without heating.

DTEK indicated that due to the damage from the attacks, Kiev remains without electricity for a large part of the day. At the same time, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said that in the absence of new attacks on infrastructure, relaxed electricity supply schedules could be introduced in the capital as early as Thursday evening.