In 2025, Russian troops lost about 415 thousand soldiers in Ukraine, killed and wounded. Such data, citing intelligence information, was cited by the British Ministry of Defense on the social network X, Focus writes.

It is noted that this indicator is inferior only to the data from 2024. Then the annual losses of the Russian Federation were 430 thousand people.



At the same time, the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in Great Britain are estimated at about 1 million 213 thousand people. We are talking about liquidated and wounded conquerors.



The intelligence officers also analyze the dynamics of average daily losses. In December 2025, they increased by 1,130 soldiers. Then in November, Russian forces lost about 1,030 people per day.



The level of Russian losses has increased again due to the active advance along the front line, British intelligence officials explain. It is expected that losses in January 2026 may be even greater, as Russia continues infantry attacks in several directions of the front.