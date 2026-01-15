Turkey is against a military operation against Iran and will continue efforts to resolve the problems through negotiations, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said today, BTA reported.

“We as Turkey are categorically in favor of resolving the problem with Iran through dialogue. A possible large-scale operation that would be directed against Iran, we believe, would threaten the security of the region. Therefore, we will continue to make diplomatic efforts to resolve the problem. We hope that the US and Iran, either through intermediaries or through talks and meetings with other factors in the region (...), will cooperate in resolving the problem. We are categorically against military intervention from outside against Iran. We continue to monitor the situation closely and carefully,” Fidan said at a press conference with foreign correspondents accredited in Istanbul.

Turkey's top diplomat dedicated his speech to foreign policy issues in 2025 and its future in 2026.

He focused on the situation in Gaza, stating that "the genocide that Israel is committing in Gaza" was among the main issues of Turkish foreign policy in 2025 and efforts to stop it will continue to be a fundamental moment this year.

"Although the process is progressing slowly, we are pleased that it is progressing. Our president is very sensitive about humanitarian aid. In the coming weeks, we believe that there will be concrete progress on the Gaza plan. There will probably be difficulties in its implementation, but we are negotiating with partners and doing everything possible to continue the process. But there are also risks, Israel's intentions are known," he added.

Hakan Fidan also emphasized Turkey's relations with the European Union.

"Turkey will continue its decisive policy towards the EU. In our relations with the EU, we as Turkey have prioritized our efforts to develop these relations. We have deepened our mediation relations. We have prioritized our relations with the EU to economic issues, global and trade relations. A busy agenda awaits us in 2026. We will continue to take initiatives and seek solutions to problems. Turkey will continue its decisive policy in this regard," Fidan said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also devoted a large part of his speech to the situation in Syria.

"The great change that Syria is experiencing is the most important positive event of 2025. But the issue of the Syrian Democratic Forces/People's Protection Forces (SDF/YPG) remains one of the main problems of the region," he said. According to Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Forces (YPG) are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"The issue of the SDF/YPG continues to be a problem for Syria, Turkey and the rest of our region. We hope that this problem will be resolved this year. As Turkey, we will continue our decisive and clear policy on this issue in 2026," Turkey's top diplomat noted.

"Last year, we witnessed an increase in Israeli attacks targeting countries such as Syria, Iran and Lebanon, and an intensification of "divide and rule" activities in a vast geographical area stretching from Somaliland to Iran. This policy is based on the illusion that Israel can guarantee its own security by destabilizing neighboring countries. We draw attention to the fact that this mentality is becoming a threat not only to the countries in the region, but also globally," Fidan stressed.

Regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish Foreign Minister said: "As Turkey, we have made very intensive efforts, primarily through our President, to keep diplomatic channels open and to ensure that steps are taken to establish peace."

According to him, efforts in 2026 to end the war will focus on "bridging the gap between ideal and realistic solutions."

„It is already possible to foresee that the discussions that have begun in the context of the European security architecture will constitute one of our main agenda items for many years to come," he added.

Hakan Fidan's press conference in Istanbul attracted great interest, with The event was attended by nearly 200 representatives of foreign media accredited in Turkey, as well as local media, commentators, and media experts.