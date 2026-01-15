Four countries lobbied the United States against an attack on Iran

Four Arab countries held intensive diplomatic talks with the United States and Iran this week to avert the threat of a US attack on Iran over the use of force by the authorities in Tehran against protesters, which they said would have consequences for the entire region, a representative of a Persian Gulf country, quoted by Reuters, said.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Egypt participated in the diplomatic efforts for 48 hours before US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had ultimately decided not to attack for now, saying that killings in Iran were decreasing.

The four countries warned Washington that any attack would have consequences for the entire region, both in terms of security and in terms of the economy, which would ultimately affect the United States itself, said the official, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. The issue. They have told Iran that any retaliatory attack it takes on US targets in the Persian Gulf will have consequences for Tehran's relations with other countries in the region, the official added. Saudi Arabia's international media service, Qatar's foreign ministry, Oman's information ministry and Egypt's foreign ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported. Reuters recalls that this week the "Wall Street Journal" reported that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman had lobbied Washington against an attack on Iran.

The official said that diplomatic efforts had focused on toning down rhetoric and avoiding any military action that could spark broader regional instability, and that this diplomacy could ultimately lead to talks on the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.

While Oman and Qatar have mediated disputes between Iran and the West, U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and Egypt have had much more strained relations with the revolutionary Shiite Muslim power.

However, after decades of Iran-Saudi rivalry that fueled conflict and political disputes across the region, the two countries agreed to a detente in 2023, with Riyadh looking to focus on its economic priorities.

The countries of The Gulf states fear that US military facilities on their territory could be hit by possible Iranian retaliation for US attacks and that energy facilities that underpin the regional economy could also be targeted, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar maintain strong ties with the Trump administration. Qatar and Egypt have been closely involved with the US in mediating the war between Israel and "Hamas" in Gaza.

Also, the alert level at the US "Al Udeid" air base in Qatar has been lowered after being raised on Wednesday, three diplomats told Reuters today.

US aircraft that were withdrawn from "Al Udeid" yesterday are gradually returning to the base, one of the diplomats added.