Poland to transfer less than 10 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defense Pawel Zalewski said that the country will be able to transfer less than ten MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine to help it defend itself from Russian aggression, reports “Ukrinform“, BTA reported.

The minister made the statement on the program “On The Record“ on TVP World.

“Ukraine has decided to accept this proposal, but talks are currently underway on technical details. "I can confirm that it is a certain number of MiG-29 fighters, less than ten," Zalewski said.

During his visit to Warsaw in December last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was interested in receiving MiG-29 fighters from Poland, as Ukrainian pilots would not need additional training. He also stressed that Kiev was not putting pressure on Poland on this issue.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that Poland was looking for a form of symmetrical partnership when it came to the transfer of MiG-29 fighters.

In December, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defense, Cesare Tomczyk, said that Warsaw planned to provide Kiev with "six to eight MiG-29 fighters," which should be decommissioned by the end of 2025.