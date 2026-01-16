Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Czech citizen detained for plotting against Maduro released from prison in Venezuela

Czech citizen detained for plotting against Maduro released from prison in Venezuela

The man was among the foreigners detained on charges of plotting against the regime of Nicolas Maduro

Jan 16, 2026 12:23 351

Czech citizen detained for plotting against Maduro released from prison in Venezuela - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

A Czech citizen who had been serving a sentence in a Venezuelan prison since 2024 has been released along with a group of other foreign detainees, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

According to information from Czech media, the man was accused in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and participate in an attempt to overthrow the government in Caracas.

The speaker of the Venezuelan parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, announced on Wednesday that the number of political prisoners released in the country now exceeds 400. However, human rights organizations dispute these figures and claim that the real number of those released in recent days is significantly lower - between 60 and 70 people.