Turkey renews efforts to acquire Eurofighter jets

Turkey is renewing its military diplomacy efforts to acquire Eurofighter jets, increasing its contacts with the manufacturer and partner countries involved in the fighter jet program, the Türkiye Today website reported, quoted by BTA.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met yesterday in Ankara with Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE Systems – the British company that holds the majority stake in the consortium responsible for the production of the fighter jets - and the UK Ambassador to Ankara, Jill Morris, Turkish media reported.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, the meeting discussed the technical aspects of the process of acquiring the 20 “Eurofighter“ fighters, which Turkey and Britain agreed on last year, and broader cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry.

At the same time, the Ministry announced that over the weekend, the Commander-in-Chief of the Turkish Air Force, Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, will hold a trilateral meeting in Qatar with the chiefs of the air forces of the United Kingdom and Qatar – one of two countries (along with Oman) from which Turkey plans to acquire 12 more “Eurofighter“ fighters, to increase its total number of fighters of this type to 44.