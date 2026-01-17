Trump offers to mediate in Egypt-Ethiopia dispute over Nile waters

US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate in the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the waters of the Nile River, Reuters reported, quoted by dariknews.bg.

"I am ready to renew US mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to resolve responsibly and once and for all the issue of "distribution of the Nile waters"," Trump wrote in a letter to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, which was also published on his profile on the social network "Truth Social".

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On September 9, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, located further down the Nile, was inaugurated in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country with more than 120 million people, sees the $5 billion dam on a tributary of the Nile as key to its economic ambitions.

Egypt says the dam violates international treaties and could lead to drought and flooding - claims Ethiopia strongly denies. Trump has repeatedly said publicly that he shares Cairo's concerns about water.