Mickoski: We have a problem with Bulgaria, but we have to do our job

Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Hristijan Mickoski said that the country's goal is to first finish the work related to the reform agenda, and then expects the EU to decide whether it will continue to make the accession process bilateral.



„Macedonia's path to Europe is inevitably linked to the will of the 27 member states, one of which is Bulgaria. You know that we have a problem with them, but our goal is to do our homework, to prepare, to conclude all open issues related to the reform agenda. "Let's complete all the reforms we have planned," Mickoski commented.



He added that North Macedonia would then leave it to the 27 member states to decide whether to make this process bilateral or based on the criteria that all countries that have joined the EU have had so far.