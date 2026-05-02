Bus attack kills two in Kherson

A Russian drone attack on a bus in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed two people this morning and injured seven, authorities said, as quoted by Reuters.

Most of the victims were utility workers, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin added on Telegram. He posted photos from the scene showing a bus with broken windows and a body with traces of blood lying on the floor, BTA reported.

"Such attacks are part of the systematic policy of terror against the civilian population," Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Kherson was the only regional city captured by Russian forces after the full-scale invasion in 2022. However, Ukrainian forces managed to retake it that same year. The city has recently come under increasing fire from Russian troops based across the Dnieper River.

Ukrainian authorities and human rights groups have accused Moscow's forces of carrying out deliberate and systematic attacks with small drones on populated areas in frontline areas, particularly Kherson.

The southern Odessa region, which has been the target of almost daily Russian strikes in recent months, was also attacked overnight, regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

A warehouse and adjacent buildings at the port were damaged, he added on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 142 of the 163 long-range drones launched by Russia overnight.