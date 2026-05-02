Ratko Mladic suffers second stroke in a month

Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, serving a life sentence in a UN prison in The Hague, has probably suffered his second stroke in a month, his son Darko told Serbian television channel ATV.

“I spoke to him two and a half hours ago; I just received a message from The Hague that he has been transferred back to the hospital. It seems he has suffered another stroke. He had symptoms and he will give me more details as the situation develops“, Mladic told ATV.

Mladic had his previous stroke on April 10. His son had described it as mild, but the former commander's condition was extremely serious. Darko reported that doctors had not provided the family with medical records that would confirm the diagnosis.

Mladic's family and lawyer have filed a request for the general to be released for treatment in Serbia due to his health condition.

According to the RTC, the former commander has suffered several strokes and suffers from serious cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, neurological impairment and kidney problems. He has been hospitalized several times and has undergone heart and leg surgeries.

Ratko Mladic, who commanded the Army of Republika Srpska during the Bosnian conflict from 1992 to 1995, was arrested by Serbian authorities in 2011 after 16 years on the run from international justice.

In November 2017, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia found him guilty of 10 of 11 charges, including genocide in Srebrenica, and sentenced him to life in prison.

Lawyers and family members have repeatedly alleged that the tribunal is withholding information about the general's true health condition and that prison doctors are failing to provide him with adequate treatment.