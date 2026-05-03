The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit the port of Primorsk near St. Petersburg, over 60 drones were involved in

The number of drones shot down during the latest attack on the Leningrad Region has exceeded 60. The main target of the attack was the port of Primorsk, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko announced.

“This night, the Leningrad Region repelled a massive attack, shooting down over 60 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. The key target of the attack was the seaport of Primorsk. As a result of the attack in Primorsk, a fire broke out, the consequences of the fire have already been extinguished. No oil spills have been recorded“, Drozdenko wrote on his Max channel, thanking the military for protecting the skies over Leningrad.