EC denies funding for Serbia has been suspended

European funding for Serbia has not been suspended. There is no such decision. This was stated by a spokesperson for the European Commission, quoted by BTA.

The official noted that the Commission continues to assess whether Serbia meets the conditions for receiving EU funds. According to him, the EC is concerned about recent changes in Serbian legislation.

The spokesperson expressed hope that Belgrade will implement recommendations of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe. We continue to support Serbia towards its EU membership, he added.

A few days earlier, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced that funds for Serbia had been frozen. She stressed that funding would not be resumed until the backlog in judicial reform in the Balkan country was overcome.