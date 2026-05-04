In the first four months of this year, Russia has sent more than 800 drones to attack Ukraine's port infrastructure, compared to 75 in the same period last year, reported on "Telegram" today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, quoted by Reuters, quoted by BTA.

“Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, more than 900 objects of port infrastructure have been damaged or partially destroyed, including 177 civilian ships,“ the statement said.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia had attacked Ukraine with about 1,600 attack drones, nearly 1,100 guided bombs and three missiles over the past week.