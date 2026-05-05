21 dead, 61 injured after powerful explosion at fireworks factory in China VIDEO

A powerful explosion at a fireworks factory in Liuyang, central China's Hunan province, killed 21 people, injured 61 others and damaged buildings within a radius of 300-400 meters, China Central Television reported.

The explosion was recorded on May 4 at 16:43 Beijing time.

According to the news agency, emergency services and fire and rescue teams are still working at the scene of the incident.

Two gunpowder warehouses at the facility remain highly dangerous. The rescue team has designated a one-kilometer initial operation zone and a three-kilometer control zone. Residents were immediately evacuated to safe areas. Approximately 480 personnel were mobilized to deal with the aftermath, including robots and specialized equipment.





В отговор на инцидента, китайският президент Си Дзинпин нареди засилени мерки за сигурност в производствените предприятия в цялата страна. Той подчерта необходимостта от оказване на помощ на жертвите, определяне на причините за инцидента възможно най-бързо и държане на отговорните лица под строга отговорност.

Китайските органи за обществена сигурност предприеха стъпки за задържане на ръководителите на компанията, която е собственик на завода. Разследване е в ход.