Maersk says its ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz

Danish shipping company Maersk said on Monday that one of its ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz under US military escort, CNN reported.

Maersk said it was recently approached by the US military, who "offered the ship the opportunity to leave the Persian Gulf under US military escort".

Following coordination between the company and the military, "the ship subsequently left the Persian Gulf accompanied by US military forces" on Monday, Maersk added.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier today that two U.S.-flagged merchant ships "successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz".