Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today that the events in the Strait of Hormuz show that there is no military solution to the crisis, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

He added that the negotiations mediated by Pakistan are making progress, but warned the US and the UAE not to be “dragged into a quagmire by ill-wishers“.

Araghchi also commented on the new operation that US President Donald Trump announced to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - “Project Freedom”, calling it a project in a dead end.