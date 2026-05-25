At least 16 killed in Pakistan crash

At least 16 people have been killed and 8 others injured in a crash between a bus and a minibus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, Samaa TV reported, citing emergency services.

The accident occurred on an expressway in Swabi district. The minibus crashed into a passenger bus parked on the side of the road from behind. The force of the impact killed 11 people on the spot, while five others died later from their injuries. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the minibus was negligent.