Volodymyr Zelensky on Russian proposal: This is absolute cynicism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night that Russia had demonstrated “absolute cynicism“ by offering a ceasefire and then carrying out drone and missile attacks against his country, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Zelensky said five people were killed and dozens were injured in Russian attacks that were mainly aimed at energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

“Russia could cease fire at any moment and that would end the war and our responses. Peace is needed and real steps are needed to achieve it. Ukraine will reciprocate“, he wrote in Ex. "It is absolute cynicism to demand a ceasefire in order to organize propaganda celebrations while such strikes are carried out daily," he added.

/LM/