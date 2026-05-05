Budanov: Ukraine is ready to extend the ceasefire if Russia also respects it

Ukraine is ready to extend the announced ceasefire if it is also respected by Russia, said the head of the presidential office, Kirill Budanov, News.bg reports.

In a post on Telegram, he pointed out that the ceasefire announced by Ukraine shows a real desire for peace and is not tied to specific dates or political goals, but to an attempt to limit casualties and restore security.

„If the ceasefire announced by the president is mutual, we will continue it. This would give, albeit a small, hope for lasting peace“, Budanov wrote.

According to him, President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision is a clear signal to the international community about Kiev's commitment to de-escalation. He added that the next step depends on the Russian side and whether it is ready to show that human life has value.

Budanov also stressed that the Ukrainian authorities are closely monitoring the development of the situation and are prepared for all possible scenarios.

Earlier, Zelensky announced a ceasefire on the front line, which should come into effect on the night of Wednesday.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a unilateral “truce“ in the period May 8-9, related to the celebration of Victory Day in Russia.