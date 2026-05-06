US suspends Project Freedom escort mission in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is temporarily suspending its Project Freedom escort mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Based on requests from Pakistan and other countries, and the significant progress made towards a full and final agreement with the Iranian authorities, we have mutually agreed that while the blockade remains in full force, Project Freedom will be suspended for a short period of time to see if an agreement can be finalized and signed,“ he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

On Sunday, the White House announced that countries around the world have asked the The US to release ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting them to declare Operation Freedom. According to Axios, the US Navy is to remain "in close proximity" to merchant ships in the event of "attacks" by the Iranian military. The US also intends to provide sailors with information on safe routes to pass through.

The head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, warned that any interference with shipping through the strait would constitute a violation of the ceasefire.