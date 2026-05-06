Judge in corruption case against former South Korean first lady found dead in flowerbed

Judge Shin Jong-oh, who presided over the retrial of the corruption case of former South Korean first lady Kim Geun-hee, was found dead outside the Seoul High Court, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The body of the 55-year-old man was found in a flowerbed near the courthouse at around 1:00 a.m. local time. A suicide note was found next to him. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, including the possibility of suicide.

Shin Jong-oh presided over the retrial of the corruption case of former President Yoon Seok-yeol, which is under appeal. South Korea's common-law court system consists of three levels, including the Supreme Court. In January, the first instance court sentenced Kim Gun-hee to 20 months in prison. On April 28, Shin Jong-oh increased the sentence to four years in prison.

According to the newspaper “Chunang Ilbo“, the note found on him did not mention this issue.

In December 2024, Yun Seok-yeol declared martial law in the Republic of Korea, in violation of the country's constitution, for which he was impeached from the presidency in April 2025.