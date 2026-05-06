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Judge in corruption case against former South Korean first lady found dead in flowerbed

Judge in corruption case against former South Korean first lady found dead in flowerbed

Suicide note found on magistrate's body

Май 6, 2026 05:05 70

Judge in corruption case against former South Korean first lady found dead in flowerbed - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Judge Shin Jong-oh, who presided over the retrial of the corruption case of former South Korean first lady Kim Geun-hee, was found dead outside the Seoul High Court, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The body of the 55-year-old man was found in a flowerbed near the courthouse at around 1:00 a.m. local time. A suicide note was found next to him. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, including the possibility of suicide.

Shin Jong-oh presided over the retrial of the corruption case of former President Yoon Seok-yeol, which is under appeal. South Korea's common-law court system consists of three levels, including the Supreme Court. In January, the first instance court sentenced Kim Gun-hee to 20 months in prison. On April 28, Shin Jong-oh increased the sentence to four years in prison.

According to the newspaper “Chunang Ilbo“, the note found on him did not mention this issue.

In December 2024, Yun Seok-yeol declared martial law in the Republic of Korea, in violation of the country's constitution, for which he was impeached from the presidency in April 2025.