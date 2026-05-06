Reuters: Russian Air Force disables second-largest Russian refinery in Kirishi, 800 km from border

Russia's second-largest oil refinery, Kirishi, has halted refining after Ukrainian drone strikes damaged three of its four crude distillation units (CDUs), Reuters reported.

As part of a growing number of long-range drone attacks, Ukraine has targeted Russia's oil industry over the past two months - from pipelines and ports to refineries and tankers - in an attempt to undermine Russia’s multibillion-dollar military effort.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said the Kirishi refinery, officially known as Kirishinefteorgsintez, had been attacked and that a fire had broken out in the industrial zone of the city of Kirishi. Two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the drone attack had damaged three of the refinery’s four primary distillation units.

Primary distillation units are a key part of any refinery and without them the refinery cannot operate, the journalists noted.

Russia calls such attacks terrorism. Ukraine, however, insists it is doing so in self-defense. The Kirishi oil refinery, located about 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has been attacked by Ukrainian drones several times this year.

The sources explained that it was difficult to estimate the time needed to repair the damaged units, adding that several secondary units were also damaged.

The refinery has a capacity of 20 million metric tons. In recent years, it has processed approximately 18 million tons per year, which is about 7% of the volume of oil refining in Russia. The refinery is a key supplier of diesel fuel for the domestic and export markets.

It was previously reported that “Flamingo” missiles had damaged the workshops of the Cheboksary refinery. In addition, a large-scale fire was recorded both inside and outside.

The restoration of the Tuapse refinery could cost Russia $5 billion. A series of strikes on major Russian oil terminals in late March and early April cost Russia an estimated $2.2 billion in lost revenue.