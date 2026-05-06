Man fatally shoots two, wounds three others in financial dispute in Texas

69-year-old Seung Han Ho killed two people and wounded three others in a shooting in the city of Carrollton, Texas, USA.

The incident occurred during a business meeting that turned violent due to financial disputes related to common business matters.

The first shooting occurred at around 09:57 local time in the parking lot of the K Towne Plaza shopping center in the “Koreatown“ neighborhood of Carrollton.

The second shooting was recorded a little later at an apartment complex about 6 km from the first scene.

A total of five people were shot. One man died at the scene in the shopping center, and the second body was found in the apartment. The other three victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

The perpetrator was detained by the Carrollton police after a short chase near a grocery store.

The attacker made a full confession to detectives, stating that he acted out of anger due to financial disagreements with the victims, with whom he had a pre-arranged business transaction.

The investigation is involving local agencies and FBI agents. Authorities emphasize that the incident was not a random act of violence, but a purposeful professional dispute.