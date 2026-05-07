Fox News: Trump expects Iran deal to be signed within a week

The US president expects the Iran deal to be signed within a week, Fox News host Brett Baier said after speaking with the US leader by phone.

“He's cautiously optimistic“, Baier said on television. “I asked him about the deadline, and he's giving him a week to finalize everything.“

“It seems like he sees the deal as a turning point in resolving the conflict,” Baier added.

Earlier, Axios reported that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page deal to end the conflict. According to the report, the US side expects a response from Iran to the proposals to end the conflict within 48 hours. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Iran is still considering the US proposals and will respond to Pakistan later.

The United States is not trying to set any deadlines in its negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

“I have never set a deadline“, he told reporters at the White House.

The US president expressed confidence that Iran and the US will reach an agreement to end the conflict. “It will happen. But I have never set a deadline“, he said.

“We have had very good talks in the last 24 hours and there is a very good chance that we will reach a deal“, the US leader said. He said that “things are going very well“. “We have to get what we want. And if we don't, we have to take a big step“, he said, noting that Tehran “wants a deal“.

Trump claims that Iran agreed during the talks to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“Iran cannot have nuclear weapons and will not have them. And they agreed on that, as well as other things," he said.

Earlier, the American television channel CNN, citing its sources, reported that Washington and Tehran were discussing the possibility of a moratorium on uranium enrichment in Iran for more than 10 years and the removal of the Islamic Republic's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

According to the material, the one-page plan under discussion envisages declaring an end to hostilities and starting a 30-day period of negotiations on key contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program, the unfreezing of its assets and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

A source from the television channel claims that the plan also includes discussing a moratorium on uranium enrichment for more than 10 years and the removal of the Islamic Republic's stockpiles of enriched uranium.