Andrey Klintsevich, head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts, told Ura.ru where, in his opinion, foreign diplomats working in Kiev could seek refuge if Russia responds to Ukrainian provocations on Victory Day.

He said that foreign diplomatic missions would heed Maria Zakharova's advice to evacuate, otherwise they would face major consequences. Klintsevich believes that diplomats will “escape“ from Kiev during this period to hide somewhere on the outskirts, for example, in holiday resorts.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for the evacuation of diplomatic missions and foreign representations from Kiev. The spokeswoman added that the Kiev authorities must also ensure the evacuation of the civilian population due to the inevitability of a retaliatory strike by the Russian army against Kiev, including against decision-making centers.

Zakharova stressed that a retaliatory strike would be taken if “the Kiev regime carries out its criminal terrorist plans during the Victory Day celebrations“.