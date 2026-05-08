Tehran has described US attacks on two Iranian tankers as an act of aggression

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the US attacks on the Islamic Republic's tankers, calling them an "act of aggression".

This was stated in a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

„The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically condemns the actions of the US military against two oil tankers. These aggressive and provocative actions constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the statement said.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the US military presence in the Persian Gulf region is causing instability with widespread consequences.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said early this morning that it had intercepted “unprovoked Iranian attacks” on three US warships — the USS Truxtun (DDG 103), the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and the USS Mason (DDG 87). Iranian forces used missiles, drones and small speedboats as the destroyers passed through the strait towards the Gulf of Oman. No US assets were hit.

Iran said the attack on the destroyers was in response to a US strike on an Iranian oil tanker off the port of Jask and the entry of US ships into Iranian waters. In response to the attacks on its ships, the US launched "self-defensive strikes" against Iranian military sites, including in the Bandar Abbas area and Qeshm Island.

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems had responded to a missile and drone threat just hours after the collision in the strait.

No large commercial ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 48 hours. Approximately 1,500 commercial ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, unable to venture out into open waters due to the Iranian blockade and military risks.

On May 7-8, there were reports of a Chinese oil tanker (JV Innovation) being attacked, although it is unclear who was responsible.

A French container ship was hit earlier in the week (May 5), injuring several sailors.

Iran has officially established a body called the “Persian Gulf Strait Authority“, which requires all ships to submit a transit application and pay a “cargo tax“ in order to be allowed to transit through Iranian waters.