The Scottish National Party, which advocates for the independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom, won 58 seats in the regional parliamentary elections, becoming the largest political force in the region for the fifth consecutive term.

This was reported by the newspaper “Independent“ on May 9, referring to the results of the vote count.

There are 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament, with 65 needed for a majority. The Labour Party and the “Reform UK“ party shared second place, each winning 17 seats. The Scottish Greens won 15 seats, the Conservatives 12 and the Liberal Democrats 10.

The leader of the winners and First Minister of Scotland, John Sweeney, called the results a confirmation of support for the party's course.

Elections to the Scottish Parliament are held under a mixed system: some members are elected in single-member constituencies, while others are elected on party lists. In the previous parliament, the now-winning party held 64 of the 129 seats and formed the regional government. From 2024, the Scottish government will be led by the party leader, John Sweeney.

The Scottish National Party advocates for Scottish independence and a new referendum on the region's exit from the United Kingdom. After Brexit, the party has repeatedly stated that the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union has changed the political landscape, as the majority of Scots support remaining in the EU.