The ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine continued with strikes in Kharkiv and Rostov-on-Don

Intensive fighting between Russia and Ukraine, as well as strikes on civilian targets, continued on the night of May 10, despite the announced three-day ceasefire, the second day of which is underway.

Both sides accuse each other of violating the agreement.

Despite official announcements of a “regime of silence“, over 140 strikes on Ukrainian positions were reported on the ground in just a few hours after the ceasefire came into effect.

The most intense fighting remains in the sectors of Sloviansk, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk, where Russian forces have carried out numerous ground attacks and hundreds of drone attacks (FPV and Lancet).

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces have recaptured 12 Russian attacks, with reports of continued artillery shelling and airstrikes with guided bombs from the Russian side.

Ukraine claims that Russia has violated the ceasefire more than 1,800 times since the beginning of the week.

The city of Kharkiv was the target of a Russian drone attack last night. Five people have been reported injured in the city's Industrial District. Among the injured is an 8-year-old boy who suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the explosion. All of the injured have been diagnosed with acute stress reaction and are receiving the necessary medical care on site or in hospitals.

A drone hit a nine-story apartment building. As a result of the hit, the elevator shaft was damaged and about 30 windows of the block were broken.

Specialized services continue to work to clear the debris and establish the full extent of the damage.

In Rostov-on-Don, explosions and a fire were recorded at the Rostovagropromzapchast plant, with local authorities reporting a drone attack.

The mayor of the Russian capital announced that 20 drones flying towards the city were shot down overnight. The airspace over Moscow was temporarily restricted

The governor of Sevastopol reported the coverage of an attack, and footage of air defense work over residential areas appeared on social networks.

In the Belgorod and Kursk regions, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out drone and artillery shelling of civilian targets in the border areas, and the Russian Ministry of Defense defined this as a direct violation of the "regime of silence".

The truce was declared with the aim of conducting a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war ("thousand for a thousand" format) and a temporary ceasefire on the occasion of May 9. However, the lack of trust and the ongoing mutual attacks led to its virtual collapse in the first hours.