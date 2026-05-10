In the last 24 hours! Russian drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes

Ukrainian officials reported Russian drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes in the past 24 hours, despite a ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow brokered by the United States, Reuters reports.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire from May 9 to 11, while broader peace efforts to end the more than four-year war have stalled.

One person was killed and three others were wounded in Russian strikes in the Zaporizhia region in southeastern Ukraine, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kharkiv region, Governor Oleg Sinegubov said eight people, including two children, were injured in drone attacks on the regional capital and nearby towns.

Seven people, including a child, were injured in the Kherson region by Russian drone and artillery strikes early Saturday morning, regional governor Alexander Prokudin said.

A child was injured and infrastructure was damaged in Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, regional head Alexander Khanzha said.

Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched 27 long-range drones into Ukraine overnight - a smaller number than usual - but that air defenses had shot them all down.

Ukraine's General Staff said there had been 147 clashes along the front line.

Despite the data, Ukrainian authorities have not publicly commented on violations of the ceasefire, which was supposed to include and an exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war from each side.

Earlier this week, Russia and Ukraine announced separate ceasefires - on Friday and Wednesday, respectively - but quickly accused each other of violating them.