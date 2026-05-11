Latvian Defense Minister Who Resigned Over Ukrainian Drones Lashes Out at PM

Resigned Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds lashed out at Prime Minister Evikas Silina during a press conference announcing his resignation.

Siliina had previously written in X about her loss of trust in Spruds and suggested that Armed Forces Colonel Raivis Melnis replace him.

“Upon learning of my decision to resign, she immediately, just minutes before the announcement, jumped into the game by posting a tweet in which she lied about informing me or my colleagues from the Progressive Party of this decision,“ Spruds said, emphasizing that the decision to resign is his, LSM reported.

Earlier, the media reported that Spruds resigned after Ukrainian drones that entered Latvian airspace on the night of May 7 were not shot down.

On May 7, a drone crashed into an oil base in the eastern Latvian city of Rezekne, damaging four tanks. Spruds noted that preliminary data indicated that the drones, “directed from Ukraine to Russia“, may have entered the republic.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the detection of a group of six unmanned aerial vehicles in Latvian airspace during an attempt by Ukrainian armed forces to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the St. Petersburg region.