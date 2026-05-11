Netanyahu: Streets in Iran named after me and Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News that streets in Iran will be named after him.

“In Iran, they are naming streets after me. Did you know that?“, Netanyahu said, adding that Iranians call them “Bibi Road“ (Bibi joon).

In addition, streets in Iran have also been named after US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu stressed. "Obviously, because he is leading this fight," the Israeli prime minister said.

However, he said that such symbolic renamings are regularly removed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The nickname "Bibi" is a relic of the Israeli prime minister's childhood and youth. According to one version, it was his family's nickname; according to another, it was invented during his school years in the United States.

Over time, this abbreviation became his most famous public name, by which he is recognized all over the world.