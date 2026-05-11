Large wildfire rages near Miami VIDEO

More than 10 fire crews are battling a large wildfire in Florida near Miami, NBC reported, citing the Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews have begun work to contain the massive wildfire spreading through Miami-Dade and Broward counties near Miami.

More than 12 rescue teams have arrived at the scene.

The fire in Broward County is currently not localized, while in Miami-Dade County, firefighters have extinguished only a third of the area.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries, and fire departments have urged residents to avoid the affected areas.