Tehran: We do not consider the demands excessive, it is a pity that Israel has such influence over the US

Iran's response to the US proposal included demands to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and unfreeze Iranian assets, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

„Iran's demand to end maritime piracy against Iranian ships, Iran's demand to release assets belonging to the Iranian people that have been illegally held in foreign banks for years due to US pressure – is this an excessive demand? Our proposal to ensure safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz – "Is this an excessive request?" he said during a press conference.

Iran regrets that the Israeli-imposed views on resolving the conflict prevail in Washington and that the US continues to insist on its baseless demands, Baghaei said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran's "unacceptable" response to the US proposal to resolve the conflict.

Early this morning, Donald Trump categorically rejected Iran's latest proposal as "absolutely unacceptable".