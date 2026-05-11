Hungary wants to get rid of energy dependence on Moscow, but is not yet giving up Russian oil and gas

The new Hungarian government considers it essential to eliminate energy dependence on Russia, but for now it does not intend to give up Russian oil and gas supplies.

This was stated by Anita Orbán, the candidate for the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, nominated by the country's new Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

“Using diplomatic tools, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will strive to ensure the purchase of energy resources at the lowest possible prices and to avoid dependence on any country“, she said, speaking at a hearing on her candidacy in the European Union Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Parliament.

In response to questions from members of parliament about oil supplies, Orbán said that the new Hungarian government would like to use the Adriatic oil pipeline, which runs from seaports in Croatia, in addition to the “Družba“ oil pipeline from Russia. However, the candidate noted that supplies along this route must also be predictable, stable and reasonable in terms of contract prices.

The 51-year-old Orbán was born in the town of Berretújfalu, a town of 14,000 inhabitants, and in one of her presentations she called herself a “real country girl”. However, this description contradicts her subsequent professional career, which after graduating from Corvinus University in Budapest included studying and working in the United States, serving as ambassador to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry and working in London for the major telecommunications company Vodafone. At the Foreign Ministry, Orbán focused on energy security issues, trying to eliminate Hungary's dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Orbán faces hearings in two more parliamentary committees: foreign affairs and national security. Her confirmation as the new head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry by the full parliament is certain. Hungary's Tisza party won 141 of the 199 parliamentary seats in the April 12 elections. Orban will replace Peter Szijjarto, who will remain a member of parliament from the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance.

The hearings of the candidates are proceeding at an accelerated pace and they are expected to be confirmed and sworn in as early as Tuesday. After that, the new government, led by Magyar, will begin work. It will have 16 ministries - five more than the previous government of Viktor Orban, who, together with his Fidesz party, went into opposition.