Iran: We did not reduce oil production during the 40 days of war and exported it

During the 40 days of the armed conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran did not reduce its oil production and continued to export, said Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

„During the 40 days of the war, our production did not decrease and the export process continued as expected. Naturally, we encountered difficulties in the days after the blockade. "Measures have been taken and these measures remain in effect," he said on state television.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier said that since the start of the naval blockade of Iran, the US military has diverted more than 60 merchant ships traveling to or from Iranian ports.

The command also said that during the same period, US forces had struck four merchant ships.

The US began the naval blockade of Iran on April 13. CENTCOM said that the US side would block the movement of all ships traveling to or from Iranian ports.