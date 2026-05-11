Under Guard and Defense! Russian Army Guards Its Patrol Boats from Drones with Bars Amid Series of Attacks Off Crimea

Russian forces have begun equipping their Project 21980 "Grachonok" anti-sabotage patrol boats with improvised bars to protect them from drones following a series of attacks by Ukraine near the Kerch Bridge in Moscow-annexed Crimea, United 24 Media reports.

Images of the modified vessels were published by Ukrainian blogger Sergiy Sternenko on Telegram. The footage shows protective structures of metal frames and nets mounted on the boats, apparently in an attempt to counter Ukrainian unmanned vessels and aircraft.

The "Grachonok" anti-sabotage boats are used by Russia to patrol and secure the waters around the Crimean Bridge (also known as the Kerch Bridge), which is a key logistical link between Crimea and Russia.

The modifications to the boats were spotted after several recent Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian patrols in the area.

According to the Ukrainian Navy (Navy), naval drones struck two Russian vessels guarding the Kerch Bridge in the Crimean region during the night of April 30. The "Grachonok" anti-sabotage boat was reportedly damaged and a Project 12200 patrol boat "Sobol".

Footage released after the attack shows Ukrainian naval drones approaching the Russian boats at high speed before the strike. Ukrainian officials said the targeted vessels were engaged in protecting the sea area around the bridge. Nine Russian servicemen were killed and two others were wounded in the strike on the "Grachonok". This exceeds the standard crew size of the vessel, suggesting that there may have been additional personnel on board at the time of the attack.

The incident was later mentioned in reports about Russian efforts to improve the protection of patrol vessels operating around occupied Crimea and the Kerch Strait.

The Project 21980 "Grachonok" are designed for counter-sabotage missions and for the protection of ports, naval bases and strategic maritime infrastructure. They are equipped with hydroacoustic systems such as the "Kalmar" and "Anapa", designed to detect underwater activity and counter-divers. Their standard armament includes a 14.5 mm naval machine gun, DP-65A and DP-64 anti-dive grenade launchers, as well as portable air defense systems such as the "Igla" and "Verba".

The Russian Black Sea Fleet is believed to have nine "Grachonok" class boats, along with the one struck in the Kerch Strait. The FSB Border Service also uses them at sea near the southern regions of Russia.

The Crimean Bridge area has recently been a frequent target for Ukrainian naval operations aimed at disrupting Russian military logistics between annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.