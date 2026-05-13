In the early hours of May 13, Russian forces carried out a new wave of drone attacks against civilian objects and settlements in Ukraine after the massive strike that ended the ceasefire yesterday.

Russian drones attacked the Industrial District of the city of Kharkiv. A direct hit was recorded in the technical floor of a nineteen-story residential building, which caused material damage and panic among residents. Groups of combat UAVs were also detected in the Barvenkovo and Svyatogorsk regions

Kryvyi Rih and Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region were again under threat of strikes. Late last night and in the hours after midnight, Russian forces struck a gas station in the area, causing a large-scale fire.

Ukrainian Air Force monitoring channels reported overflights of groups of attack drones in the Donetsk region, moving westward towards the central parts of the country.

In addition to the threat from drones, in a number of eastern and central regions the Air Defense has declared an alert for an imminent threat of ballistic missile strikes.

Over 216 combat drones were launched towards Ukrainian territory yesterday. 192 of them were neutralized by Ukrainian air defense and mobile fire groups during the night.

However, dozens of drones broke through the defenses, hitting entirely civilian and energy targets. The night strikes claimed at least 6 civilian victims in Dnepropetrovsk. A couple was killed when a residential building was hit in the city of Krivoy Rog, and their injured 9-month-old grandson had his leg amputated. An air bomb attack northeast of the city killed another 4 people.

The capital Kiev has once again become a target. Debris from drones shot down over the city fell overnight on the roof of a 16-story apartment building in the “Obolon“ neighborhood, causing a major fire.

In the Mykolaiv region, drones hit critical energy infrastructure, leading to power outages in large parts of the region.

In the Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv regions, local authorities reported midnight sirens and subsequent material damage to housing cooperatives, a civil locomotive, and a kindergarten. In several places, there were also wounded civilians.

In the early hours of the day, there were no confirmed reports of new massive Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets on Russian territory, but Russian media reported a large fire in a tourist complex in Moscow.

The cause of the incident in the Russian capital is still being clarified. The situation escalated sharply after the expiration of the three-day ceasefire (May 9-11). On May 12, Ukrainian drones attacked a gas facility in the Orenburg region (over 1,200 km from the border). Local authorities reported a strong explosion and damage to several residential apartments, but no casualties.

A day earlier, incidents were also recorded in Chelyabinsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strikes on energy and industrial infrastructure in Russia as a mirror response to the Russian shelling. Kiev declared that it was refraining from strikes during the ceasefire, but resumed its actions due to the massive Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities (such as Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro) immediately after the end of the silence.