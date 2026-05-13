Marco Rubio to accompany Trump to China despite Beijing sanctions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will accompany President Donald Trump on his visit to China, despite remaining under sanctions imposed by Beijing, reports Wion, reports News.bg.

According to the information, this is possible thanks to a diplomatic decision related to the way Rubio's surname is written in Chinese characters.

Rubio is visiting China for the first time, as the sanctions against him were imposed during his previous work as a US senator. They are related to criticism of the human rights situation in China and support for measures against alleged forced labor, including in the Xinjiang region, where the Uighur population lives. The sanctions also include a ban on entry into the country.

Diplomats say Chinese authorities found a way around the restrictions after Trump appointed Rubio as secretary of state. Shortly before his inauguration in January 2025, Chinese state media and institutions began using a different character to transliterate the syllable of his surname.

Diplomats say the change is likely intended to avoid administrative and political difficulties related to sanctions and the way the name is spelled.

Chinese authorities have said they will not prevent Rubio from visiting, despite his previous criticism of Beijing. Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu stressed that the sanctions relate to his actions during his time as a senator.

From the Chinese Foreign Ministry, spokeswoman Mao Ning commented that she had not noticed a change in the transliteration, but would check the case, adding that the English name remains the main reference point.

She also noted that the spelling of foreign names in Chinese characters is not strictly standardized and there are often different variants, including for other Western leaders.

Trump is expected to arrive in Beijing on May 13 for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with trade, Taiwan and artificial intelligence among the main topics.

The US side confirmed that Rubio would be part of the delegation, as he was seen boarding the presidential plane Air Force One at the air base “Andrews“.