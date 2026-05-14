Norway plans talks with Russia on Arctic security

Norway plans to hold talks with Russia at both operational and strategic levels to ensure security in the Arctic, Izvestia reported, citing Rune Harstad, a spokesman for the Norwegian Armed Forces.

"We have planned meetings at both operational and strategic levels. Ensuring the safety of Russian and Norwegian personnel operating in the High North helps maintain the security and stability of the region itself," the newspaper quoted Harstad as saying.

He said Russia and Norway were holding strategic-level meetings in accordance with a bilateral agreement on incidents at sea. He added that the goal is to improve the safety of personnel and vessels when they are in close proximity to each other.

Harstad noted that contacts with Moscow have been kept to a minimum, but Oslo prioritizes dialogue on topics it agrees to discuss.