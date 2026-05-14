Xi Jinping, Donald Trump meet in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has begun a meeting with US President Donald Trump, China Central Television reported.

According to reports, the two leaders have begun discussing bilateral and international issues at the Great Hall of the People (parliament) in Beijing.

Trump will remain in China until May 15. The purpose of the visit is to discuss and resolve differences on trade and economic cooperation and other key bilateral issues, as well as coordinate positions on global issues, including the conflict between the US and Iran.

The two sides are also expected to discuss the situation with Taiwan, which, given the “one China“ principle, is solely an internal matter for Beijing.