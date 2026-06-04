Three people were killed and seven injured in a Ukrainian strike on "non-residential buildings" in the city of Simferopol in Crimea, the head of the Russian-appointed authorities on the occupied peninsula announced tonight, as quoted by TASS.
These figures are preliminary. Emergency services are on the scene, the head of the so-called Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, wrote on his Max app channel. He did not give details of the attack.
Russia and Ukraine attack each other with drones and missiles practically every day. This week, the strikes have been particularly fierce, and have already claimed dozens of victims.
Recently, Ukraine has begun regularly striking energy and military facilities deep inside Russian territory. These strikes are being carried out in accordance with a strategic plan, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.
Crimea is among the priority targets for the Ukrainian armed forces. As a result, Russian-appointed authorities on the peninsula have imposed restrictions on the sale of gasoline.
Three killed, seven injured in Ukrainian strike on Simferopol in Crimea
Emergency services on the scene
Jun 4, 2026 05:04 79
Three people were killed and seven injured in a Ukrainian strike on "non-residential buildings" in the city of Simferopol in Crimea, the head of the Russian-appointed authorities on the occupied peninsula announced tonight, as quoted by TASS.