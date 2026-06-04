Five aircraft are fighting a fire near the Spanish city of Toledo

The fire season in Spain has started a month early due to high temperatures. The regional government in Castilla-La Mancha has requested support from the Spanish army for a fire in Toledo.

24 hours after the fire in Murcia, which forced the evacuation of 100 people, a second regional government in Spain has requested help from the Spanish Armed Forces' Disaster and Emergency Unit to deal with a new outbreak. Authorities in Castilla-La Mancha have called in the military after a fire broke out on the grounds of the Infantry Academy in Toledo.

Five aircraft, five ground firefighting teams and 35 forest brigade personnel are already working in the area.

The proximity of the flames has not led to any evacuation orders, but the town hall of the nearby town of Nambroca has nevertheless urged locals to calmly leave the area. However, there is no information on how many of them have done so and where they are staying.

The regional prime minister of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Paje, announced on social media that authorities are monitoring the development of the fire and are working in coordination with all emergency services. He also urged people to be careful and avoid the area affected by the flames. З