At the start of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the two leaders had encountered difficulties during their long-standing relationship, but that they had been able to resolve them.

“You and I have known each other for a long time. In fact, this is the longest relationship between our countries that two leaders have ever had, and I am honored to say so. We had a fantastic relationship. We understood each other, and when difficulties arose, we resolved them. I called you, and you called me when we had a problem,“ said the current White House president in his opening remarks.

“People don't know this, but when we had a problem, we solved it very quickly,“ added the US president.

Trump said that the US side intends to conduct trade with China on the basis of reciprocity.

He noted that he had brought senior executives from major US companies to China as part of his delegation. “We have incredible people and they are all with me. Every single one of them. We contacted 30 of the best companies in the world. Every single one of them said “yes“ and I didn't want companies from a second or third country. I wanted only the best. And today they are here to express their respect for you and for China, and they are eager to trade and do business, and it will be absolutely reciprocal from our side“, said the American leader.

“For that reason, I really look forward to our discussion. This is a great discussion. There are people who say this could be the greatest summit in history“, added the American president.

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The confrontation between China and the United States will lead to mutual harm, the two countries should be partners, not rivals, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The confrontation between our countries will lead to mutual harm, so we should be partners, not rivals“, Xi Jinping stressed during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The meeting was broadcast by Fox News.

The Chinese president explained that mutual support and shared prosperity will allow Beijing and Washington to “develop a new approach to cooperation between the two great powers in the new era“. He reiterated that “they look forward to exchanging views on important issues affecting both countries and the world“.