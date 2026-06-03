Ukraine announced that it had carried out punitive strikes on important sites in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian forces had struck several important targets on Russian territory, including an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, targets at the Kronstadt naval base and an industrial facility in the Tambov region, Ukrinform reported, citing a post by Zelensky on "Telegram", BTA reported.

„Our long-range punitive measures, carried out by fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Military Intelligence of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine, have yielded good results. Important sites on Russian territory were hit last night. Among them was the St. Petersburg oil terminal. The distance from the state border of Ukraine to this object of the Russian oil industry, which serves the war, is about 1,100 kilometers,“, the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky added that military targets at the Kronstadt base were also hit, as well as an enterprise involved in the production of Russian weapons in the Tambov region, nearly 600 kilometers from the front line, was attacked.

“Ukraine's plan for wide-ranging sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer. Glory to Ukraine!“, he added, thanking the Ukrainian forces for their precision.