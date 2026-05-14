Miguel Diaz-Canel: The total blockade of Cuba is a perverse genocide by Washington against our people

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described the energy situation on the island as particularly tense in recent days, noting its sharp deterioration due to the US energy blockade.

“The situation in the national electricity system has been particularly tense in recent days“, he wrote in his address. “This sharp deterioration has one reason: the genocidal energy blockade imposed on our country by the United States, which threatens with irrational tariffs for any country that supplies us with fuel.“

At the same time, according to the president, the country has noted “a significant improvement in the quality of energy services“ in April. "The arrival of just one tanker of fuel in a Cuban port, out of a minimum of eight needed each month, has allowed us to reduce the deficit and, consequently, the number of power outages, which, although not completely eliminated, have decreased significantly," Diaz-Canel stressed. At the end of March, the Russian tanker "Anatoly Kolodkin" delivered 100,000 tons of oil to the port of Matanzas.

The president also noted that "in recent days, the American media, which supports the militant program of the country's federal agencies, have expressed bewilderment at the heroic resistance of the Cuban people and the firmness and unwavering unity of the government." of the Caribbean republic.

„They were forced to admit that despite the brutal economic and energy blockade measures imposed by the US government, Cuba is still standing, is strong and is not a failed state“, Diaz-Canel noted.

„They admit that the crisis that is engulfing us is the result of the brutal economic war they are waging against us and of their harassment in the energy sector.“

„In other words, what the representatives of the US regime are trying to present to the world as a direct consequence of the incompetence of the Cuban government is in fact the result of a perverse plan aimed at bringing the shortages and difficulties of the population to an extreme“, Diaz-Canel stated.

He noted that neither the commercial and economic embargo imposed by the US on the island more than 60 years ago, nor The 243 measures to strengthen it, adopted under the administration of US President Donald Trump, “have not managed to destroy the Cuban Revolution“.

“That is why they adopted a decree that completely blocks fuel supplies to Cuba, and another decree that prosecutes and punishes those who trade or invest in Cuba“, stressed the leader of the republic. He called this policy “a perverse plan whose main objective is to make the entire Cuban people suffer, to hold them hostage and to turn them against the government“.

Díaz-Canel believes that “a small group of far-right extremists are afraid of improving relations“ between Cuba and the United States. "They cynically lie or spread disinformation about the Cuban reality, while demanding even greater suffocation and threats against our people," the president stressed.

He noted that Cuba "is always open to dialogue on equal terms, but will continue to resist and overcome enormous difficulties through its own efforts, united as a nation and resolutely facing the most difficult challenges."