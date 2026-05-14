Trump and Xi Jinping agreed on the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open for the free passage of energy resources. This is stated in an official statement from the White House, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

According to the published statement, the two leaders also discussed continuing efforts to limit the supply of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl to the US market.

An additional topic of conversation was the increase in Chinese purchases of American agricultural products, which is of key importance for trade relations between the world's two largest economies.

The official statement did not mention the issue of Taiwan. The White House described the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping as positive and constructive.