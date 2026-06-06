Mehr: Iran strikes US military bases in the Middle East

The Iranian armed forces have struck US military bases in the Middle East in response to the attack on the Iranian islands of Sirik and Qeshm, Mehr reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“In response to the US aggression on Sirik and Qeshm, enemy bases in the region were attacked with missiles“, the Mehr news agency quoted the statement as saying.

It was previously reported that Iran had launched four kamikaze combat drones and missiles towards the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of June 6, which triggered air raid sirens in Kuwait and Bahrain. These actions led to immediate retaliatory strikes by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

All drones and missiles were successfully shot down by US forces before they reached their targets. Iran's Mehr news agency reported that Iran had fired "warning shots" at naval targets off Larak Island in response to the movement of US ships.

In response to the threat, CENTCOM forces attacked two Iranian coastal surveillance radar stations — one in the city of Goruk and one on Qeshm Island.

The Kuwaiti military activated its air defenses against hostile targets, and the Bahraini Interior Ministry urged citizens to seek shelter after sirens were sounded at around 4:15 a.m. local time.

In May, the U.S. military helped coordinate the passage of more than 100 merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources.

As noted, with negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the conflict stalled, passage through the waterway remains dangerous for ships.