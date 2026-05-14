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Putin prepares for new visit to China amid deepening strategic partnership

Putin prepares for new visit to China amid deepening strategic partnership

Kremlin says preparations for Russian president's visit in final phase as Moscow and Beijing continue to strengthen ties

Май 14, 2026 13:24, renew at Май 14, 2026 13:25 91

Putin prepares for new visit to China amid deepening strategic partnership - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in the near future, with preparations for his visit almost complete. This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

In recent years, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held more than 40 meetings. Their last talks took place in August and September last year during the Russian leader's visits to China.

In February 2022, shortly before the start of the war in Ukraine, the two leaders signed an agreement on a strategic partnership "without borders", which has become a symbol of the increasingly close cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

The news comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is on an official visit to China and has already held a meeting with Xi Jinping.

In the middle of last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Putin's visit to China is expected to take place in the first half of this year.